MJ Gleeson (GLE) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

GLE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of MJ Gleeson in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on MJ Gleeson from GBX 820 ($10.68) to GBX 890 ($11.59) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th.

Shares of GLE stock opened at GBX 745.70 ($9.71) on Monday. MJ Gleeson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 550 ($7.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 810 ($10.55).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. This is an increase from MJ Gleeson’s previous dividend of $9.00. This represents a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th.

About MJ Gleeson

MJ Gleeson plc engages in urban housing regeneration and strategic land trading activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England; and strategic land trading, primarily in the south of England.

