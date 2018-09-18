Mizuho Boosts Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Price Target to $29.00

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $28.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $23.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $25.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.07.

TEVA stock opened at $23.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $25.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 47.98% and a positive return on equity of 19.92%. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sven Dethlefs acquired 2,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.92 per share, with a total value of $43,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,445 shares in the company, valued at $141,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Iris Beck Codner sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $94,545.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,290 shares in the company, valued at $188,183. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Financial Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 23,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 11,335 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 553.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 18,938 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 34,305 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $669,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 16,946 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

