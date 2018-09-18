Mizuho Boosts Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Price Target to $29.00

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $28.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.77% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $23.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $25.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.07.
TEVA stock opened at $23.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $25.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.
In related news, EVP Sven Dethlefs acquired 2,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.92 per share, with a total value of $43,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,445 shares in the company, valued at $141,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Iris Beck Codner sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $94,545.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,290 shares in the company, valued at $188,183. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Financial Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 23,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 11,335 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 553.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 18,938 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 34,305 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $669,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 16,946 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.
