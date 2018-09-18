Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,986,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 800,223 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.06% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $97,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 14,150.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 13,018 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $150,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $1,541,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $32,639,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 128.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,451,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,544,000 after purchasing an additional 816,980 shares during the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

MRTX has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $37.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Cann increased their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $35.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $35.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

MRTX stock opened at $54.70 on Tuesday. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $65.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 1.95.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.16). equities research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 51,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total value of $2,981,665.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,912,802.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamie Christensen sold 10,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $501,674.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,377.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops targeted therapeutics to address the genetic, epigenetic, and immunological promoters of cancer. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, an oral spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of solid tumor; and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC) patients with CBL, chromosome 4q12, and RET genetic alterations, as well as mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.