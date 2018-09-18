MinexCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $17,539.00 (MNX)

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One MinexCoin coin can now be bought for about $2.39 or 0.00037675 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Exmo. In the last week, MinexCoin has traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. MinexCoin has a total market cap of $10.21 million and $17,539.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005069 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015789 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008390 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000306 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00270626 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00151617 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000204 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $434.66 or 0.06853339 BTC.

MinexCoin Profile

MinexCoin (MNX) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 5,997,758 coins and its circulating supply is 4,274,208 coins. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MinexCoin is minexcoin.com . The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MinexCoin

MinexCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, HitBTC, Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinexCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MinexCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

