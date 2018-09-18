Miller Value Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL)

Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,000. Miller Value Partners LLC owned 0.20% of NGL Energy Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NGL. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in NGL Energy Partners by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,986 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, Director Highstar Capital Iv, L.P. sold 133,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $1,709,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Michael Krimbill acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $233,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NGL shares. ValuEngine cut shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

Shares of NYSE:NGL opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. equities research analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

NGL Energy Partners Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

