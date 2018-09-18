Miller Value Partners LLC Buys 22,125 Shares of GNC Holdings Inc (GNC)

Miller Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNC) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,125 shares during the quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC’s holdings in GNC were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNC. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GNC during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in GNC by 188.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 21,909 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in GNC during the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in GNC by 301.7% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 57,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 43,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in GNC by 129.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 74,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 42,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNC opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.30. GNC Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $10.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.64.

GNC (NYSE:GNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. GNC had a negative return on equity of 57.85% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $617.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that GNC Holdings Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GNC. Zacks Investment Research cut GNC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of GNC in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on GNC in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

GNC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of health, wellness, and performance products. It operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Manufacturing/Wholesale. Its products include protein, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty, food and drink, and other general merchandise.

