Millennium Management LLC Increases Stake in Etsy Inc (ETSY)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,519,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,470 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $64,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 190,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,022,000 after acquiring an additional 115,428 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,955,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,297,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,761,000 after acquiring an additional 413,156 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 17,531 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $50.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.22. Etsy Inc has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $53.25.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $132.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.10 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Etsy Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETSY. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Etsy from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Etsy from $23.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Ifs Securities raised their price objective on Etsy to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

In other Etsy news, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 22,062 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $1,003,379.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,188.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 5,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $219,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,487 shares in the company, valued at $810,654.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,062 shares of company stock worth $4,834,580. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

