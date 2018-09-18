Millennium Management LLC Increases Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 999.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,811,194 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,646,418 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $68,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,639,637 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,280,274,000 after acquiring an additional 95,130 shares during the period. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 252.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 5,984,069 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $227,147,000 after buying an additional 4,287,800 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,067,709 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $154,410,000 after buying an additional 21,317 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 2,459,435 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $127,792,000 after buying an additional 108,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,954,583 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $74,196,000 after buying an additional 476,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of AAL stock opened at $40.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -25.16. American Airlines Group Inc has a twelve month low of $35.64 and a twelve month high of $59.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.98.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The airline reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. American Airlines Group had a return on equity of 151.06% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 6th. American Airlines Group’s payout ratio is 8.20%.

AAL has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on American Airlines Group from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Macquarie upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Airlines Group from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on American Airlines Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a mainline fleet of 948 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, and Phoenix, as well as in Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.