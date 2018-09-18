Millennium Management LLC Has $65.67 Million Position in PACCAR Inc (PCAR)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,059,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158,608 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of PACCAR worth $65,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 8.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,794,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,053,000 after purchasing an additional 389,659 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,159,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,264,000 after purchasing an additional 107,373 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 1.1% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,453,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,962,000 after purchasing an additional 36,111 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,378,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,400,000 after purchasing an additional 86,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 5.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,705,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,665,000 after purchasing an additional 92,708 shares during the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $70.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $79.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.52.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 9th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.29%.

In related news, insider Darrin C. Siver sold 5,750 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $370,645.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,456,538.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 580 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $38,222.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,216.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,634 shares of company stock worth $625,510. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PCAR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Macquarie upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.