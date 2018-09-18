MGM Resorts International (MGM) is Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,414,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,200 shares during the quarter. MGM Resorts International makes up 5.8% of Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.61% of MGM Resorts International worth $563,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at $102,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at $170,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at $218,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $27.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $26.31 and a 12-month high of $38.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.44.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

MGM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Nomura cut their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.14.

In related news, CFO Daniel D’arrigo sold 29,377 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total value of $858,689.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,676 shares in the company, valued at $7,619,559.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 1,750 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $49,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,009,155 over the last ninety days. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

