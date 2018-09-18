Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Buys 1,691 Shares of Brink’s (BCO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Brink’s news, insider Amit Zukerman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total value of $397,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald James Domanico bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.45 per share, with a total value of $138,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Brink’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Brink’s from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.67.

NYSE BCO opened at $70.40 on Tuesday. Brink’s has a one year low of $67.57 and a one year high of $88.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.74.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Brink’s had a positive return on equity of 46.24% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 26th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

Brink’s Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services worldwide. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

