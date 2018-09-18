Metronome Market Capitalization Achieves $12.08 Million (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Metronome has a total market cap of $12.08 million and approximately $61,484.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metronome has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. One Metronome token can currently be bought for $1.43 or 0.00022521 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex, IDEX and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005067 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015756 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000305 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00268315 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00150310 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000204 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.63 or 0.06869790 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008287 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 10,247,680 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,437,981 tokens. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Metronome

Metronome can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Gate.io, BitForex, Bilaxy, Bittrex, DDEX, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

