Metro Bank (MBNKF) vs. BNP PARIBAS/S (BNPQY) Head to Head Contrast

Metro Bank (OTCMKTS: BNPQY) and BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Metro Bank has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BNP PARIBAS/S has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Metro Bank and BNP PARIBAS/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metro Bank N/A N/A N/A BNP PARIBAS/S 17.19% 9.82% 0.48%

Dividends

BNP PARIBAS/S pays an annual dividend of $1.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Metro Bank does not pay a dividend. BNP PARIBAS/S pays out 38.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Metro Bank and BNP PARIBAS/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metro Bank 0 2 0 0 2.00 BNP PARIBAS/S 0 1 1 0 2.50

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.3% of Metro Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of BNP PARIBAS/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Metro Bank and BNP PARIBAS/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metro Bank $344.86 million 9.75 N/A N/A N/A BNP PARIBAS/S $55.61 billion 1.36 $8.77 billion $3.90 7.75

BNP PARIBAS/S has higher revenue and earnings than Metro Bank.

Summary

BNP PARIBAS/S beats Metro Bank on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and corporate banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services. It also provides business banking products and services comprising deposit accounts, including business instant access, fixed term, client monies, and business tracker notice accounts; commercial loans, working capital, business credit cards, asset financing, invoice financing, and portfolio buy-to-let; business credit cards, cash management services; and partnership banking services. Metro Bank PLC was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

BNP PARIBAS/S Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. The company operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services; and Corporate and Institutional Banking. It offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services. The company also provides credit solutions for individuals under the Cetelem, Cofinoga, and Findomestic brand names; savings and protection solutions, including insuring individuals and their personal projects and assets; and asset management, private banking, and real estate services. In addition, it offers global market services, including investment, hedging, financing, and research across asset classes; security services comprising clearing, custody, and asset and fund services, as well as corporate trust, and market and financing services; and corporate trade and treasury, debt financing, specialized financing, strategic advisory, mergers and acquisition, and equity capital market services for institutional and corporate clients. The company was formerly known as Banque Nationale de Paris and changed its name to BNP Paribas SA in May 2000. BNP Paribas SA was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

