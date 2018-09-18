Metro AG Preference Shares (B4B3) PT Set at €10.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on Metro AG Preference Shares (ETR:B4B3) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. equinet set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Warburg Research set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on shares of Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Commerzbank set a €13.50 ($15.70) price objective on shares of Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Societe Generale set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on shares of Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on shares of Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Metro AG Preference Shares currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €13.43 ($15.62).

Shares of ETR B4B3 opened at €12.65 ($14.70) on Friday. Metro AG Preference Shares has a 52-week low of €15.12 ($17.58) and a 52-week high of €19.70 ($22.91).

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. As of September 31, 2017, it operated 759 METRO Cash & Carry wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brand names serving hotel and restaurant owners, catering firms, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in 25 European and Asian countries.

