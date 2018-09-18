Metro AG Preference Shares (B4B3) Given a €12.00 Price Target at Societe Generale

Societe Generale set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on Metro AG Preference Shares (ETR:B4B3) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on B4B3. HSBC set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Independent Research set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.40 ($16.74) target price on Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.40 ($14.42) target price on Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €13.43 ($15.62).

Shares of B4B3 opened at €12.80 ($14.88) on Monday. Metro AG Preference Shares has a one year low of €15.12 ($17.58) and a one year high of €19.70 ($22.91).

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. As of September 31, 2017, it operated 759 METRO Cash & Carry wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brand names serving hotel and restaurant owners, catering firms, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in 25 European and Asian countries.

