MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,453 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 325,283 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,453 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $4,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HBAN. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 164.4% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 79.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. 73.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Howell D. Mccullough III sold 68,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $1,112,124.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 720,413 shares in the company, valued at $11,649,078.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Remiker sold 5,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $81,699.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 321,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,998,734.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $16.60.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 12.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.22.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company's Consumer and Business Banking segment offers financial products and services, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer loans, and small business loans; and investments, mortgages, insurance, interest rate risk protection, and foreign exchange and treasury management services.

