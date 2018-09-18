MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,804 Shares of United Technologies Co. (UTX)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,033 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,804 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $27,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in United Technologies by 101.4% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Technologies in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Jolley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Technologies in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in United Technologies in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Technologies in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

UTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $157.00 target price on United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.78.

Shares of NYSE:UTX opened at $137.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $110.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $112.65 and a 12 month high of $139.24.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.26 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Technologies news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $111,573.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akhil Johri sold 3,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total value of $465,590.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,894,995.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,521,974 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

