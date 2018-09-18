MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,509 Shares of Hess Corp. (HES)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,509 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $5,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 509.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Resource Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Hess and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, KLR Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Hess in a report on Monday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.38.

In other news, insider Michael R. Turner sold 10,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $696,114.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total transaction of $754,121.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,026,007.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hess stock opened at $66.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 1.42. Hess Corp. has a 1-year low of $40.26 and a 1-year high of $71.14.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 59.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. Hess’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.46) EPS. research analysts expect that Hess Corp. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is -21.69%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

