MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Tyler Technologies worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. TLP Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 941.9% in the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $240.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.88. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.12 and a 12-month high of $252.47.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.28 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 19.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TYL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $242.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.58.

In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total transaction of $5,565,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $296,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,361,594 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. The company's financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services.

