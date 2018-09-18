Metlife Inc (MET) Holdings Increased by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 766,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,437 shares during the quarter. Metlife comprises 1.6% of Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $33,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metlife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Metlife by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metlife in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metlife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Metlife by 10,971.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.91 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Metlife in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Metlife from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.80.

Metlife stock opened at $46.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Metlife Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.09 and a fifty-two week high of $55.91.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.65 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.33%.

Metlife declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Chairman Steven A. Kandarian sold 42,805 shares of Metlife stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $2,013,119.15. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 559,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,294,331.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven A. Kandarian sold 85,683 shares of Metlife stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $4,021,103.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 585,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,454,284.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

