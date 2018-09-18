Mesoblast (MESO) Given a $17.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) has been assigned a $17.00 price target by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 178.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MESO. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Mesoblast from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.04.

NASDAQ MESO opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. Mesoblast has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $7.79. The company has a market cap of $572.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 203.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 million. analysts expect that Mesoblast will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mesoblast stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

