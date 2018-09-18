Mesa Air Group Inc’s Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:MESA)

Mesa Air Group’s (NASDAQ:MESA) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, September 19th. Mesa Air Group had issued 10,700,000 shares in its public offering on August 10th. The total size of the offering was $149,800,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. During Mesa Air Group’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

MESA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on Mesa Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Mesa Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Mesa Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on Mesa Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital began coverage on Mesa Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mesa Air Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

NASDAQ MESA opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. Mesa Air Group has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $16.41.

In related news, insider Michael Lotz sold 140,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $1,571,406.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Michael L. Ferverda sold 9,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $105,718.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 479,701 shares of company stock valued at $5,353,463 in the last three months.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 145 aircraft with approximately 610 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Bahamas, and Cuba.

