Meritor (MTOR) Given a $37.00 Price Target at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $37.00 target price on Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MTOR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meritor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Meritor from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $29.00 target price on shares of Meritor and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Meritor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.22.

Get Meritor alerts:

MTOR opened at $20.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Meritor has a twelve month low of $17.28 and a twelve month high of $29.54. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 2.41.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Meritor had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 88.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Meritor will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritor news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 34,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $757,367.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meritor by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,259,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $128,766,000 after purchasing an additional 246,024 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Meritor by 5.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,735,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,408,000 after purchasing an additional 250,544 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meritor by 38.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,119,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,582,000 after purchasing an additional 587,065 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Meritor by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,030,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,762,000 after purchasing an additional 77,915 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Meritor by 44.4% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,796,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,944,000 after purchasing an additional 551,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck & Industrial; and Aftermarket & Trailer.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.