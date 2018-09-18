Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Shares Bought by FTB Advisors Inc.

FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,021 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Wealth Management Partners purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 155.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $103,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 208.4% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock opened at $70.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.83 and a fifty-two week high of $70.94. The company has a market cap of $188.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.81.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 48.24%.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 29,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $1,904,361.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 228,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $14,825,915.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 938,788 shares in the company, valued at $61,021,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,299 shares of company stock worth $17,055,327 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.93.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

