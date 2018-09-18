Maxim Group Analysts Give Agilysys (AGYS) a $22.00 Price Target

Maxim Group set a $22.00 price target on Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

“We came away from management meetings even more confident in improving productivity from Indian Development Center spurring more features and products resulting in gaining share with customers.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Agilysys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $16.23 on Monday. Agilysys has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $16.87.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 5.59% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $34.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.58 million. sell-side analysts expect that Agilysys will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilysys news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 3,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $58,090.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,747.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith M. Kolerus sold 14,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $224,633.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,730.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,944 shares of company stock valued at $375,710. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Agilysys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Agilysys by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Agilysys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Agilysys by 296.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 13,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Agilysys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.