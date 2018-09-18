Match Group (MTCH) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Aegis boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Match Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Match Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.94.

MTCH stock opened at $58.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.29, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Match Group has a one year low of $22.80 and a one year high of $60.75.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $421.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.07 million. Match Group had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 53.18%. sell-side analysts expect that Match Group will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Match Group news, CFO Gary Swidler sold 105,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $5,235,137.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,186,115.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanda Ginsberg sold 106,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total transaction of $5,275,184.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,610.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,000 shares of company stock worth $12,382,872. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Match Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,584,000 after purchasing an additional 17,958 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Funds LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,198,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $915,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Match Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, and Pairs. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its Websites and applications in 42 languages approximately in 190 countries. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

