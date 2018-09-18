Mastercard Inc (MA) Holdings Reduced by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,446 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 87.2% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Martina Hundmejean sold 69,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total transaction of $13,987,835.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,905 shares in the company, valued at $25,826,116.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $209.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.56.

Shares of MA stock opened at $216.47 on Tuesday. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $137.75 and a fifty-two week high of $219.98. The stock has a market cap of $226.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 103.82% and a net margin of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.83%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

