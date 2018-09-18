Marshall Wace LLP Invests $3.87 Million in M&T Bank Co. (MTB) Stock

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 3.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 25.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 3.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 4.4% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MTB opened at $169.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $150.15 and a twelve month high of $197.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.92.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.09. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.78%.

In related news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total value of $4,531,569.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on M&T Bank from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Wedbush raised their price target on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.93.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide retail and commercial banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

