Malvern Bancorp (MLVF) vs. BCB Bancorp (BCBP) Head-To-Head Review

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ: BCBP) and BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Malvern Bancorp alerts:

60.4% of Malvern Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.9% of BCB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Malvern Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of BCB Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Malvern Bancorp has a beta of -0.14, meaning that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Malvern Bancorp and BCB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Malvern Bancorp 15.63% 7.56% 0.75% BCB Bancorp 12.13% 9.18% 0.73%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Malvern Bancorp and BCB Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Malvern Bancorp $36.12 million 4.50 $5.81 million N/A N/A BCB Bancorp $85.05 million 2.67 $9.98 million $0.92 15.65

BCB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Malvern Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Malvern Bancorp and BCB Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Malvern Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 BCB Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Malvern Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.36%. BCB Bancorp has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.06%. Given BCB Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BCB Bancorp is more favorable than Malvern Bancorp.

Dividends

BCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Malvern Bancorp does not pay a dividend. BCB Bancorp pays out 60.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

BCB Bancorp beats Malvern Bancorp on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank, which engages in business of attracting deposits from the general public and originating residential and commercial mortgage loans, consumer loans and other loans. Its principal sources of funds are deposits, repayments of loans and investment securities, maturities of investments and interest bearing deposits. The company was founded on October 11, 2012 and is headquartered in Paoli, PA.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, demand and NOW accounts, interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. It also provides loans, such as commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one-to four-family mortgage loans, home equity loans and home equity lines of credit, construction loans, consumer loans, commercial business loans, and small business administration lending services. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, night depository services, debit cards, online and mobile banking, gift cards, fraud detection services, and automated teller services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated through 22 branches in Bayonne, Carteret, Colonia, Edison, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lodi, Lyndhurst, Monroe Township, Rutherford, South Orange, Union, and Woodbridge, New Jersey; and 2 branches in Staten Island, New York. BCB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Bayonne, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Malvern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malvern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.