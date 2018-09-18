Maiden (MHLD) Stock Price Up 10.2%

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) rose 10.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $2.92. Approximately 1,051,048 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 663,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

MHLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Maiden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Maiden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Maiden from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Maiden from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Get Maiden alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $257.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $713.69 million during the quarter. Maiden had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. analysts anticipate that Maiden Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. Maiden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global X Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Maiden during the second quarter worth about $7,783,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Maiden during the second quarter worth about $616,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Maiden by 95.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 16,103 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Maiden by 58.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 19,606 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Insurance CO purchased a new position in Maiden during the second quarter worth about $1,456,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maiden Company Profile (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The Diversified Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty reinsurance, including the writing of treaties on a quota share or excess of loss basis; and facultative risks, which are marketed through third-party intermediaries and on a direct basis.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.