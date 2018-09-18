MAI Capital Management Has $8.23 Million Stake in Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE)

MAI Capital Management grew its position in Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,760 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Adobe Systems were worth $8,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe Systems during the second quarter worth $107,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Adobe Systems during the first quarter worth $130,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe Systems during the first quarter worth $132,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Adobe Systems during the first quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe Systems during the first quarter worth $149,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.50, for a total transaction of $746,557.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,377 shares in the company, valued at $17,080,069.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total transaction of $2,730,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,324 shares of company stock valued at $4,980,689. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $268.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.51 billion, a PE ratio of 74.72, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Adobe Systems Incorporated has a one year low of $143.95 and a one year high of $277.61.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The software company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Adobe Systems had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 29.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Systems announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Adobe Systems from $278.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adobe Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Adobe Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Adobe Systems from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Adobe Systems from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Adobe Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.38.

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

