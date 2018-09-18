MAI Capital Management Has $50.67 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,231 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.7% of MAI Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $50,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,183,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 228,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,779,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IJH stock opened at $202.93 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $175.69 and a 12-month high of $205.27.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.