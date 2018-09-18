MAI Capital Management Buys 1,184 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,639 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 0.9% of MAI Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $15,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 231.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,502,922 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $91,664,000 after buying an additional 1,050,047 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 17,145 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 7,218 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 108,184 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after buying an additional 48,624 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 31,792 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 108,355 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after buying an additional 33,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.88.

In other news, insider Andrew H. Lane sold 9,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $610,499.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,505.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jaime Contreras sold 64,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $4,295,673.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,481.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,389 shares of company stock valued at $5,995,012. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $67.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $51.37 and a 1-year high of $68.82. The stock has a market cap of $120.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.80%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

