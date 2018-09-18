MAI Capital Management Acquires 2,070 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)

MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $10,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWO. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 424.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 199.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000.

Shares of IWO opened at $214.98 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $172.85 and a one year high of $220.82.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

