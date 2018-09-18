MagneGas (MNGA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.13

Shares of MagneGas Co. (NASDAQ:MNGA) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 5200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of MagneGas in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

MagneGas (NASDAQ:MNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.10). MagneGas had a negative net margin of 226.28% and a negative return on equity of 115.89%. The company had revenue of $2.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 million. analysts expect that MagneGas Co. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MagneGas Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNGA)

MagneGas Corporation, an alternative energy company, creates and produces hydrogen based fuel through the gasification of liquid and liquid waste in the United States and internationally. It offers MagneGas2, a hydrogen-based fuel for metal cutting as an alternative to acetylene. The company also provides Plasma Arc Flow refineries, which are machines that produce MagneGas2.

