MagneGas (MNGA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.13

Shares of MagneGas Co. (NASDAQ:MNGA) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 5200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of MagneGas in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
MagneGas Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNGA)
MagneGas Corporation, an alternative energy company, creates and produces hydrogen based fuel through the gasification of liquid and liquid waste in the United States and internationally. It offers MagneGas2, a hydrogen-based fuel for metal cutting as an alternative to acetylene. The company also provides Plasma Arc Flow refineries, which are machines that produce MagneGas2.
