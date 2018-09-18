Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 29,375 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 29,375 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $29,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $3,540,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,067,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,228,227.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $11,141,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GILD shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $85.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $72.78 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.27 and a 1 year high of $89.54. The company has a market cap of $95.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

Further Reading: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.