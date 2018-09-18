Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 619,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $31,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Horan Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $54.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $87.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $48.49 and a 1-year high of $58.50.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Vice Chairman John R. Elmore sold 58,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total value of $3,046,960.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,086,764.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

USB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.58.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.