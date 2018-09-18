Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $28.41 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 7.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,127 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,605 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $28,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 147.3% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 601 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 266.1% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 692 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3,126.1% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 742 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 2,957 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $492,399.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,847.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ian F. Smith sold 4,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,151,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,790 shares of company stock valued at $33,615,981 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $200.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $203.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.52.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $175.80 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $136.50 and a twelve month high of $186.44. The firm has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.41, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $752.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

