Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $27.70 Million Holdings in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (LTRPA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,720,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 224,955 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 2.29% of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A worth $27,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its holdings in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 373,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 158,787 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,797,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,564 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in the 2nd quarter worth $4,558,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LTRPA opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $18.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.54.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.77). Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A had a positive return on equity of 32.78% and a negative net margin of 28.77%. The company had revenue of $433.00 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 25th.

About Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform user-generated reviews and opinions about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants worldwide; and enables people plan and book a trip.

