Macerich (MAC) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to “Outperform”

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Macerich (NYSE:MAC) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MAC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Macerich from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Macerich and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Macerich from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Macerich in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Macerich from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macerich presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.47.

Macerich stock opened at $56.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.80. Macerich has a 12-month low of $52.45 and a 12-month high of $69.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.37 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Macerich will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 15.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 4.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 9.2% during the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 12,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 17.9% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 7,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

About Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 52 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 48 regional shopping centers.

