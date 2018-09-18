Macerich Co (MAC) Receives $64.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.72.

MAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Macerich from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Macerich from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $66.00 target price on Macerich and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $56.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.80. Macerich has a fifty-two week low of $52.45 and a fifty-two week high of $69.73.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.37 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 2.52%. Macerich’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Macerich will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 16th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.32%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in Macerich by 737.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Macerich by 9,246.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Macerich during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Macerich during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Macerich during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 52 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 48 regional shopping centers.

