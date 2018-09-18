M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 4,417 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd (VCSH)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd (BMV:VCSH) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,417 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,336,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,673,000 after buying an additional 4,884,248 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,167,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,279,000 after buying an additional 34,144 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,341,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,092,000 after buying an additional 51,200 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,888,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,607,000 after buying an additional 13,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,307,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,242,000 after buying an additional 100,604 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd alerts:

BMV VCSH opened at $78.12 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd has a one year low of $1,401.70 and a one year high of $1,575.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th were paid a $0.1737 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 4th.

Further Reading: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd (BMV:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.