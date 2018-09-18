M Holdings Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,099.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,635,000 after purchasing an additional 119,417 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 147,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 46.3% in the first quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS stock opened at $119.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $101.45 and a one year high of $135.53. The company has a market capitalization of $103.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 364.89%. The business had revenue of $17.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.57%.

In other United Parcel Service news, COO James J. Barber sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $304,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider George Willis sold 4,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $523,218.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,512 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,932. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.44.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.