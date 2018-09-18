Luxfer (LXFR) Given a $24.00 Price Target by KeyCorp Analysts

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) has been assigned a $24.00 price objective by KeyCorp in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.80% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th.
LXFR stock opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $557.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.87. Luxfer has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $23.28.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LXFR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 378.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 183,416 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,021,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 3,428.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 154,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 150,047 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,795,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 428,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 83,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.
About Luxfer
Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial applications in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.
