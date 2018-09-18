Luxfer (LXFR) Given a $24.00 Price Target by KeyCorp Analysts

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) has been assigned a $24.00 price objective by KeyCorp in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th.

LXFR stock opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $557.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.87. Luxfer has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $23.28.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $128.20 million during the quarter. Luxfer had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 4.51%. sell-side analysts expect that Luxfer will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LXFR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 378.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 183,416 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,021,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 3,428.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 154,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 150,047 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,795,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 428,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 83,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial applications in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

