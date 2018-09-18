Loxo Oncology (LOXO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $165.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

LOXO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Loxo Oncology from $225.00 to $217.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Loxo Oncology from $182.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Loxo Oncology from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Ifs Securities downgraded Loxo Oncology from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Loxo Oncology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Loxo Oncology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $186.27.

LOXO opened at $155.46 on Monday. Loxo Oncology has a one year low of $71.45 and a one year high of $208.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 2.25.

Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $42.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Loxo Oncology will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Loxo Oncology news, insider Naarden Jacob Van sold 10,000 shares of Loxo Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.32, for a total value of $1,663,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua H. Bilenker sold 20,000 shares of Loxo Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $3,324,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,544,664 shares of company stock worth $276,115,289 in the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Loxo Oncology by 770.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Loxo Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Loxo Oncology by 509.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Loxo Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loxo Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

Loxo Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate comprises larotrectinib, an oral selective inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK), which is in adult Phase 1 trial, a pediatric Phase 1/2 trial, and an adult/adolescent Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with tumor types, such as lung, head and neck, melanoma, colorectal, sarcoma, and breast cancer.

