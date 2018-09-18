Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) is WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,958 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 1.4% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 74.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW stock opened at $113.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $92.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $75.36 and a one year high of $114.54.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 71.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush set a $105.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.78.

In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell acquired 273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.72 per share, with a total value of $29,407.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,407.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

Read More: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.