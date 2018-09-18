Louis T. Petrillo Sells 9,573 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) Stock

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 9,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $291,306.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $30.18 on Tuesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.71 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 12,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACGL shares. TheStreet raised Arch Capital Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut Arch Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.15.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

