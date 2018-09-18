Lonmin (LMI) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Lonmin (LON:LMI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LMI. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.65) target price on shares of Lonmin in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lonmin from GBX 65 ($0.85) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 46.50 ($0.61).

Shares of LMI stock opened at GBX 43.42 ($0.57) on Tuesday. Lonmin has a 1 year low of GBX 55.75 ($0.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 120.50 ($1.57).

Lonmin Plc explores, mines, refines, and markets platinum group metals in South Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium, and gold, as well as chrome, nickel, copper, and cobalt deposits. Its flagship property is the Marikana mine located on the Western Limb of the Bushveld igneous complex in South Africa.

