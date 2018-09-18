LOCIcoin (LOCI) Price Hits $0.0319

LOCIcoin (CURRENCY:LOCI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. LOCIcoin has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $15,806.00 worth of LOCIcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LOCIcoin has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. One LOCIcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0319 or 0.00000504 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, Kucoin and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004967 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003289 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015815 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000304 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00265405 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00149598 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000204 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $427.75 or 0.06749976 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008272 BTC.

About LOCIcoin

LOCIcoin’s genesis date was November 25th, 2017. LOCIcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,680,325 tokens. The Reddit community for LOCIcoin is /r/loci_io . LOCIcoin’s official Twitter account is @loci_io . The official website for LOCIcoin is loci.io

LOCIcoin Token Trading

LOCIcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOCIcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LOCIcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LOCIcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

