Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY) PT Set at GBX 76 by Deutsche Bank

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) has been given a GBX 76 ($0.99) price target by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 56 ($0.73) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 72 ($0.94) to GBX 68 ($0.89) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 75.43 ($0.98).

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 59.09 ($0.77) on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 61.81 ($0.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 73.58 ($0.96).

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, and unsecured consumer lending products to personal and small business customers.

